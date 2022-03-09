Hairy GAA lads sought as extras for Liam Neeson's new film
GAA players with a scruffy look are being sought as extras for Liam Neeson's latest film which is due to begin filming in Donegal later this month.
The Land of Saints and Sinners features Neeson as a retired assassin back on the job and hunting down terrorists.
A GAA game will form a scene in the film and movieextras.ie are looking for GAA players with beards, moustaches and longer hairstyles.
A spokesperson said: "What we are looking for is 1970s hairstyles (sideburns, moustaches, beards and longer hairstyles all welcome), GAA players, men and women of all ages, good availability (continuity roles will require multiple shoot days!)"
So, do you know someone who fits the bill? Head on over to the Movies Extras website to apply.
Cllr Shaun Harkin: "We'll be bringing forward proposals to help people now and will back any proposals that shift the burden for this crisis onto elites and corporations."
The Southway road in Derry. Cllr Patricia Logue said residents had "spoken about their concerns around the speed of traffic in the area and safety issues such as crossing the road at Southway"
Cllr Emmet Doyle: "The recall of Council is a cynical stunt to make it look like the party is doing something while people struggle"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.