Search

06 Mar 2022

Lavengro looking to top charts with 'Strange Nights'

Lavengro looking to top charts with 'Strange Nights'

Derry-based rockers, Lavengro

Reporter:

Nathan Edgar

06 Mar 2022 7:12 PM

Derry band Lavengro are aiming to be chart-busters with their new single, “Strange Nights”

The four-piece pop outfit was formed back in 2015 and consists of lead singer Gareth Borrow, guitarist Dave Healy, drummer Charlie Cairns, and bassist Jordan Edgar.

The band was named after a famous book, Lavengro, which was written by one of Gareth (lead singer) and Jonathan’s (band manager) ancestors, George Borrow.

The band have received an influx of support from local and national radio stations to date, with their tracks being regularly spun on the likes of BBC Radio 1, iRadio and RTE 2FM.

Speaking about the new single, bassist Jordan Edgar said: “The song for us, is about an individual struggling mentally on their own and just really needing some extra help.

“We believe this is very relatable to the world where there is a massive struggle with mental health and we’re just telling the story of this and that there is hope for anyone out there who might be struggling.”

The bands previous single ‘Falling’ quickly became a hit across the island, charting at number eight in the Irish artists airplay chart.

Edgar added: “It’s been great hearing everyone excited that the bands kicking off again since lockdowns first occurred in 2020. The people in Derry have been a great support providing gigs and radio plays across the radio stations as well.

“It’s surreal hearing your own music being played on the radio. It really motivates you to keep writing new music to share it across the island and afar.”

The new Lavengro single can be streamed on all major platforms online such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube and the band can be found on Instagram at @Lavengro.official.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media