Lavengro looking to top charts with 'Strange Nights'

Derry band Lavengro are aiming to be chart-busters with their new single, “Strange Nights”

The four-piece pop outfit was formed back in 2015 and consists of lead singer Gareth Borrow, guitarist Dave Healy, drummer Charlie Cairns, and bassist Jordan Edgar.

The band was named after a famous book, Lavengro, which was written by one of Gareth (lead singer) and Jonathan’s (band manager) ancestors, George Borrow.

The band have received an influx of support from local and national radio stations to date, with their tracks being regularly spun on the likes of BBC Radio 1, iRadio and RTE 2FM.

Speaking about the new single, bassist Jordan Edgar said: “The song for us, is about an individual struggling mentally on their own and just really needing some extra help.

“We believe this is very relatable to the world where there is a massive struggle with mental health and we’re just telling the story of this and that there is hope for anyone out there who might be struggling.”

The bands previous single ‘Falling’ quickly became a hit across the island, charting at number eight in the Irish artists airplay chart.

Edgar added: “It’s been great hearing everyone excited that the bands kicking off again since lockdowns first occurred in 2020. The people in Derry have been a great support providing gigs and radio plays across the radio stations as well.

“It’s surreal hearing your own music being played on the radio. It really motivates you to keep writing new music to share it across the island and afar.”

The new Lavengro single can be streamed on all major platforms online such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube and the band can be found on Instagram at @Lavengro.official.