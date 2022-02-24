WATCH: Netflix reveals dates for final episodes of Ozark with teaser trailer

Netflix has announced the date of the final episodes of its hit crime thriller drama series Ozark.

The show, which stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner, will come to a close on April 29 after four seasons.

“The end is near. Ozark’s final episodes premiere April 29,” the streaming giant wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip from the last batch of episodes.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” says Garner, who plays local criminal Ruth Langmore.

The end is near. Ozark's final episodes premiere April 29. pic.twitter.com/WWBPFmlXlY — Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2022

“You see I’m a cursed Langmore, long inured to violence and death. In the case of a Langmore perhaps not soon enough.”

Garner, who also stars as Anna Sorkin in Netflix’s new con-artist thriller Inventing Anna, won an Emmy for her performance as Langmore.

Bateman, who also directs and executive produces the programme, plays money manager Martin “Marty” Byrde, who gets into business with the wrong people.

Ozark follows the story of Byrde and his wife Wendy, played by Love Actually star Laura Linney, as they become entangled with criminal organisations.