Search

22 Feb 2022

Impressive reporter goes viral while covering the situation in Ukraine

Impressive reporter goes viral while covering the situation in Ukraine

The video from reporter Philip Crowther went viral on twitter

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Feb 2022 4:25 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

With all the worrying news surrounding Russia and Ukraine flooding the news today it was refreshing to see something else trending on social media today.

Granted the subject matter was the same, but when it was reported by the same man in six different languages without so much as a stutter, it's safe to say viewers were very impressed.

Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, was reporting from Ukraine's capital Kyiv on the developing conflict with Russia.

Speaking to several different news organizations around the world, he reported new developments in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

The polyglot posted a montage of his work on Monday, which went viral and garnered more than 1.8 million views by the end of the day.

Crowther was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, and is based in Washington, D.C., where he covers U.S. diplomacy, foreign policy, politics and current affairs, as well as reporting on breaking international news stories from around the world.

People on twitter were quick to respond with how impressive it was.

Virgin Media News Correspondent Richard Chambers also took to the popular platform to post about it.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media