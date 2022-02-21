RECIPE: Delicious creme egg brownie

This delicious creme egg brownie recipe is perfect for Easter which is just around the corner - of course if you can't wait that long it's also perfect for today!

“All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says Phil Vickery. “Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”

Squidgy Creme Egg brownie recipe

Ingredients:

2tbsp golden syrup

110g salted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

150g bitter chocolate

75g plain flour, sifted

4 eggs, at room temperature

Finely grated zest of 1 large orange

4 Creme Eggs, halved

Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)



Squidgy Creme Egg brownie from The Canny Cook

Method:

I. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Line a 20 centimetre square baking tray with greaseproof paper, or oil well.

2. Melt the golden syrup, butter, sugar and chocolate together in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

3. Remove the bowl from the pan, then stir in the flour, eggs and orange zest. Mix well but do not overmix, or the finished brownie will be chewy.

4. Pour into the prepared tray, then carefully place the eight Creme Egg halves into the top of the mix, pressing down slightly.

5. Pop into the oven and cook for 35–40 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Vickery (@chefphilvickery)

The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.