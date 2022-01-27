Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour line-up revealed

Strictly Come Dancing’s The Professionals tour will return in spring after being cancelled last year amid the pandemic.

Organisers confirmed that 10 dancers from the popular BBC One programme will be performing across the UK during April and May.

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Karen Hauer feature in the tour, which will be directed by Strictly creative director Jason Gilkison.

Katya Jones, who won the show in 2017 with celebrity partner Joe McFadden, will appear alongside ex-husband Neil, to whom she was married for five years.

Current South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard will be joined by Gorka Marquez and Luba Mushtuk.

Kai Widdrington, who made his debut on the 2021 series of Strictly, completes the line-up.

He reached the live final with TV presenter AJ Odudu, but they were forced to pull out after she suffered a torn ligament.

Gilkison said: “We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour.

“These much-loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing.

“Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed.”

The live shows will feature ballroom and Latin routines, as well as elaborate costumes.

The 36-date tour begins at Salford’s Lowry Theatre on April 28 and ends at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on May 30, visiting venues in Newcastle, Birmingham, Brighton, London, Glasgow and Edinburgh along the way.

– More information is available at https://strictlytheprofessionals.com/