Yet another huge medal haul for Kombat Jiu Jitsu in Newry event

Kombat Jiu-Jitsu recently returned from the Northern Irish NoGi Championships in Newry with a significant haul of medals, making it yet another memorable occasion for the local club.

Kombat travelled with a small team but returned with an impressive total of 14 medals, including six gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

Coach Ciaran McFadden took Gold in the Brown & Black Belt Absolutes Division, closing out the division with teammate and coach Stephen Coll and winning the prize of a paid trip to the Europeans in BJJ one of the largest tournaments in the world.

There was further delight that one of the club's students Jordan O'Neill also won Double gold, claiming the other European prize trip with 6 solid wins.

That success meant that the team collected 2 of the 4 European trip prizes on offer.

Kombat also had Molly Conncannon win her K1 fight on the same night with a top class performance, fighting against Lauren Wilson from Fight Club NI.

Winners - Mark Johnston Gold, Conor Mc Dermot Gold, Mathew Friel silver, Gerrard Mc Kee silver (blue Belt), Luke golliger bronze, Mathew Dixon bronze, Orla Murray and Scott Keys.