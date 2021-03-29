PICTURE SPECIAL: Thriving Thursday at St Eugene's Primary School in Derry

BACK IN THE GROOVE. . . .Fun days at school were back on Thursday last for the pupils of St. Eugene’s Primary School as they celebrated with a ‘Thriving Thursday’ which saw numerous fun events held throughout the school. Front from left are Rhia Dunne, Oisin Bowe and Clodagh Kennedy. Centre are Jennifer Carr, Evie Loughrey and Mia Green, and at back, Noah Mailey and Rhys Campbell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)