Special photographic project in Derry celebrates the lives of young people

A new photographic project has been launched to celebrate the young people of the Creggan area in Derry.
Photographs of some local teenagers have been placed around the perimeter of the recently-refurbished St Mary's Youth Club.
A spokesperson for the club said they had worked with the Gasyard Feile on the project.
“We are proud to shine a light on some of Creggans young leaders,” said the spokesperson.
“Social media these days can have such a negative impact on our young people’s self image.
“We used this exhibition as a platform to encourage and promote our young people to be proud and confident in who they are.
“This exhibition will only continue to grow as we add more and more of our amazing, talented and inspirational young people.”
