GALLERY: St Canice’s PS Feeny celebrate their leavers

With normal preparations impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown, St Canice’s PS, Feeny moved things outside and held a drive-in Leavers’ assembly.

Principal, Fiona McCann, said saying goodbye was an important aspect of leaving primary school.

“It was nice to mark it with something. We have P7s who we are very fond of, and we felt we had to mark it in some way while ensuring social distancing,” she said.

“The staff really wanted to say goodbye to the children, all the staff were out there. We know them well and have a very close-knit staff.

“The parents have been amazing, as it’s very difficult to balance school life and family life, and the children really enjoyed the assembly.

“We didn’t know how it would go, but we wanted the children to know how much we care about them. We didn’t want them to leave not having marked it.”