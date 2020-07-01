Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

GALLERY: St Canice’s PS Feeny celebrate their leavers

The school held a drive-in event.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

With normal preparations impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown, St Canice’s PS, Feeny moved things outside and held a drive-in Leavers’ assembly.

Principal, Fiona McCann, said saying goodbye was an important aspect of leaving primary school.

“It was nice to mark it with something. We have P7s who we are very fond of, and we felt we had to mark it in some way while ensuring social distancing,” she said.

“The staff really wanted to say goodbye to the children, all the staff were out there. We know them well and have a very close-knit staff.

“The parents have been amazing, as it’s very difficult to balance school life and family life, and the children really enjoyed the assembly.

“We didn’t know how it would go, but we wanted the children to know how much we care about them. We didn’t want them to leave not having marked it.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie