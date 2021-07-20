PICTURE SPECIAL: Sunny weather set to remain in Derry for the rest of the week

The current heatwave looks set to continue for the rest of the week.
People have been enjoying the recent good weather.
It is forecasted that the sunshine will last for several more days.
Pictured are some local people enjoying the sunshine in Derry's Brooke Park.
Photographs by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics.com
