GALLERY: An Carn's Big Spring Clean

A crowd of eager litter pickers took to the roads around Tirkane last week as part of Mid Ulster District Council's Big Spring Clean initiative.

The event, run annually by local community group An Carn, was a success, with the roads cleared of litter and fly tipping debris.

"An Carn had a great turnout for their Annual Litter Pick last weekend with large amounts of litter lifted," said a spokesperson for the group.

"A big thanks to all who took part or helped organise it, especially Mid Ulster District Council, Emmet's GAC Slaughtneil and all of the men who went around lifting the bags of rubbish. Great community effort!"