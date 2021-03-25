Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

GALLERY: An Carn's Big Spring Clean

The Tirkane crowd take on the Council's Big Spring Clean challenge.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A crowd of eager litter pickers took to the roads around Tirkane last week as part of Mid Ulster District Council's Big Spring Clean initiative. 

The event, run annually by local community group An Carn, was a success, with the roads cleared of litter and fly tipping debris.

"An Carn had a great turnout for their Annual Litter Pick last weekend with large amounts of litter lifted," said a spokesperson for the group.

"A big thanks to all who took part or helped organise it, especially Mid Ulster District Council, Emmet's GAC Slaughtneil and all of the men who went around lifting the bags of rubbish. Great community effort!"

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie