GALLERY: The show definitely did go on at Gaelscoil Neachtain

The pupils at a Dungiven primary school have managed to raise over £400 for charity after adapting their nativity shows for an online audience.
Key Stage One and Two at Gaelscoil Neachtain performed two separate shows, which were available to watch on YouTube for a £5.00 subscription.
Alongside a non-uniform day, the school managed to raise £450 for the local branch of St Vincent de Paul in Dungiven.
Principal Máirín Kelly said the event helped develop the school's link within the local community.
“Gaelscoil Neachtain is a school very much connected to our community,” she said.
“The Christmas show always presents great opportunities for learning and fun and children also learn how, from an early age, they can help others.”
