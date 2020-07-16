Contact

GALLERY: St Trea's, Ballymaguigan Leavers' Celebration

The rain wasn't able to dampen spirits in 'Quigan.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

St Trea's PS, Ballymaguigan, held their Primary 7 Leavers' Celebration at the end of last month, with a now-familiar 2020 twist.

Children and parents braved the unseasonal rain to give the pupils a worthy send-off, with Fr Fox joining in the applause and cheering.

Volunteers from local GAA club, St Trea's, provided stewards for the event to ensure it passed off safely.

The school thanked all those who attended.

They said: "Thank you to our P7 children and parents for smiling, for their support and for enjoying the moment for what it was.
The year of 2020, one we will never forget!"

