Gallery: Many happy young (and older) faces as play parks in Derry reopen after the lockdown

There have been many happy children – and parents – in recent days as local play parks finally reopened after the lockdown.

All council-run parks reopened on Friday for the first time in months.

The numbers of people reported to have been visiting the parks was said to be steady all weekend and their reopening marks another significant milestone as the lockdown restrictions are eased.

However, users of the local parks are being urged to follow strict social distancing measures when visiting the facilities.

PlayBoard, the lead agency for play in Northern Ireland have been working closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council to support the reopening play parks.

Speaking about the reopening, Alan Herron, PlayBoard Director of Service Delivery and Development, said play was a fundamental part of children lives, providing opportunities to develop physical, emotional and mental health and wellbeing, establish new friendships and develop new skills.

“Research currently being undertaken by PlayBoard has shown that the period of lockdown has had a significant impact in restricting children’s play and we welcome the reopening of play parks as a further step back towards normality.

“Emerging scientific evidence suggests that the level of Covid-19 risk to children, particularly in outdoor locations such as play parks is low in comparison to other groups in society.

“Providing play parks do not get excessively busy and that the guidance is adhered to the level of risk should be low.”