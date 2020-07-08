Contact

GALLERY: Tirkane celebrates school leavers

St Brigid's Tirkane/Bunscoil Naomh Bríd held an event in their last week of term.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Children at St Brigid’s PS Tirkane/Bunscoil Naomh Bríd made the most of the recent fine weather and celebrated their final day of Primary 7 with an outdoor party.

Principal, Patricia McMaster, said getting outside made implementing the safety measures much easier.

“Each group had a party at marked out tables, which we were meticulous about to ensure social distancing,” she said.

“Because the GAA club is closed too, they haven’t even been meeting up at training or anything, so it’s nice that they all came and were together.

“We were lucky that it was a good day, we were able to do everything outside and they were able to meet and have a dance for the last time.

“It was quite emotional to be honest. All the staff stood at the front of the school and clapped the children off as they left.

“When you’ve had them for seven years you just want to hug them before you go, but we’ve all learned how to do virtual hugs!”

The P7 children are pictured with Mrs Bronagh Russell, Mrs Patricia McMaster and Mrs Aiveen Downey.

The R7 children are pictured with Mrs Patricia McMaster and Múinteoir Laurene McMullen.

