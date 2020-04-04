GALLERY: Derry men take the chop

A DIY haircut craze has consumed Derry since the Covid-19 lockdown has come into place, with the distinctive buzz of clippers to be heard in many households across the county.

Spurred on by a mixture of boredom and bravado, many have been taking to their own hair, but the predicted resurgence of the bowl-cut has not materialised yet.

Some were brave enough to send Derry Now their mugshots. See if you can spot anyone you know!