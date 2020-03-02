North West Regional College Open Day

Contact
Prospective students got to learn what courses are on offer at Open Days hosted by the North West Regional College.
There were good attendances at events held in the college's Derry campuses on Strand Road and in Springtown, as well those in Limavady and Strabane.
Principal and chief executive, Leo Murphy, said he and his staff were committed to ensuring that learners are encouraged to stay local and study further and higher education courses which were available on their doorstep.
He said all of the full-time Level 3 courses at NWRC, the equivalent of three A-Levels, were specifically designed to lead students directly into related careers or Higher Education (HND and above), which can be studied at NWRC and universities in the local area.
Many of the college's Level 3 students have gone on to careers in software development, construction, midwifery, paramedic science, engineering, art and design, hospitality management, professional musicianship, professional acting, journalism, business management, sport, early years and many more.
Ten students from NWRC were able to enjoy the experience of a lifetime when they travelled to Hong Kong to take part in the Smart Living conference - described as an amazing experience for the young people involved.
Mr Murphy said: “This is a mere snapshot of some of the extra-curricular experiences that students who chose NWRC at Level 3 have gone on to enjoy.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The family of the late Martin McGuinness, pictured from left, Mickey Anderson, Tiernan Hargan, Sean Hargan, Paul Kavanagh, Bernie McGuinness and Oisin Hargan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.