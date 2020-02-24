GALLERY: Foyle Search and Rescue hold coffee morning in aid of Cancer Research

The closing date is looming for people who would like to become a volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue.

Are you over 21 and able to commit to six hours per month from 9pm to 3am on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights?

The lifesaving charity is also looking for people to help with searches and fundraising.

Application forms can be collected from the group's base at 20 Victoria Road in Prehen.

They must be collected Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, February 26.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We do wish to highlight that being a shore volunteer is more than doing duty nights.

“There is so much more that we need volunteers to do on a day to day basis.

“We will be following a selection criteria and will be shortlisting to 20 positions, particuarly preference will be given to those who can provide volunteer hours during the day as this will help greatly with searches and additional activities.”

Photos: Deirdre Heaney (nwpresspics)