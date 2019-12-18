Gallery: Local schools thrive in Ryan McBride Cup

Contact
Local schools enjoyed a brilliant day at the annual Ryan McBride Primary Schools Cup at Campsie Indoor Football on Friday.
The event, held in tribute to the former Derry City captain, annually brings a host of local schools together for a tournament filled with fun, skill and determination by hundreds of local kids.
Congratulations go to this year's Cup Winners St Columba's PS and Plate Winners Lisnagelvin PS, who can both be very proud of their efforts.
It was another memorable day for all involved and was undoubtedly a huge success. The organisers would like to thank coaches, Cliftonville defender Conor McDermott and Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin.
Thanks also go to Aaron Rogan and Paul O'Donnell as well as Ryan's sisters Siuinin and Colleen for feeding and watering the troops on a brilliant day fior everyone involved.
