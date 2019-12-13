Gallery: Mayor hosts Santa's Christmas Workshop at the Guildhall

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, hosted hundreds of families at the Guildhall at the weekend for ‘Santa’s Magical Makeshift Workshop’.

The Workshop invited children to step into a majestic setting including story-telling, Elves and the Shoemaker Puppet show, Christmas crafts and an appearance from the man himself, Father Christmas.

The initiative continues this Saturday when the Workshop comes to the Alley Theatre in Strabane on December 14th from 12pm to 5pm.

“I was delighted to get the opportunity to meet with members of the public and celebrate the build up to Christmas at the weekend,” said Mayor Boyle.

“The Workshop is the ideal way for youngsters to get involved in Christmas activities before Santa Claus’ arrival in homes across the City and District this Christmas Eve.”

Santa’s Magical makeshift Workshop is part of a packed programme of events this Christmas including the return of the popular Winterland Markets.

The Markets in Guildhall Square from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th December will include a family friendly bar serving draught craft beer, a wide selection of specialty Christmas foods and handcrafted products, and a variety of homemade foods.

Fool’s Paradise is bringing The Snow Lion, an exciting animatronic show, to the Guildhall Square on Saturday 14th and 15th December, from 1pm to 5pm, with an accessible performance on Sunday 15th, at 5pm.

This majestic event allows families to see the largest lion to walk the earth, accompanied by the White Queen and her servant, in this public performance.

For more detailed information and updates on Derry City and Strabane District Council family-friendly Christmas programme please visit www.derrystrabane.com/ christmas.

PHOTOS: Martin McKeown