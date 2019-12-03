Contact

Gallery: Magherafelt Christmas Market and lights switch-on

A record number of festive shoppers attended this year’s Magherafelt Christmas Market, Christmas lights switch on and fireworks display.
A fantastic array of food and craft stalls selling local high quality products was the centrepiece of the 2019 market, which took place on November 23 and 24.
Those who attended enjoyed browsing and sampling the locally produced food and drink, and took time to unwind in the lounge, where they could choose a craft beer, hot mulled wine or even just sit and relax.
Local bands and choirs including GD Dance Troop, Sollus Mid Ulster, The Swingtime Starlets and pupils from Rainey Endowed Grammar School performed on stage over the weekend, with lots of family entertainment across the town.
Children visited Santa, decorated Gingerbread men and wrote their Santa letters at the Enchanted Toy workshop in the Bridewell, as well as having a go at the Gingerbread Journey, solving puzzles and clues around the town centre to find the Gingerbread family.
The lights switch on and spectacular fireworks display which was undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend took place on Saturday evening where a record crowd gathered for the Magherafelt Christmas Street Party on Broad Street before Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney and Santa himself hit the button to switch on the lights with much applause.
A dazzling firework display then followed as the Market and festivities continued into the night, and Fifth Avenue rocked the night away under the Christmas tree.

