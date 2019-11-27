Gallery: Community Tree Planting Day at Top of the Hill Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), Councillor Michaela Boyle, with assistance from St. Eugene's Cubs and Beavers took part in the Tree Planting event at the Top of the Hill Park on Corrody Road.

