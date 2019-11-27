Gallery: Seamus McRory launches Born to Lead

Lissan born author, now living in Longford, Seamus McRory launched his latest book Born To Lead in Slaughtneil Hall recently.

The book was launched by former Derry Chairman Sean Bradley who was MC for the evening.

Extracts from the book were read and some of Seamus’ invited guests gave their recollections on how the narrative related to them.

Chairman Seamus McEldowney and Secertary Jimmy McMullan, were presented with a specially commissioned mirror on behalf fo Slaughtneil club to mark the occasion.

Seamus continues to follow all aspects of Derry GAA from afar and Born To Lead has a strong local theme running through it.