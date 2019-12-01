Gallery: The previous generation bask in Foreglen championship glory

Last month, Foreglen defeated Claudy to lift the intermediate championship for the first time since 2013.

Just last weekend the club’s next generation, their U16s, grabbed their moment of glory by defeating Ballerin to

write themselves into the club’s roll of honour.

Recently Foreglen’s 1985 winning captain Noel McFeely took the Sheridan, Lee and Bateson Cup, won by the senior team, on a tour of the area.

“I always thought of the people before me that never won a championship,” McFeely stated. “I always remember the great supporters we had down through the years, whenever we no pitch, that kept us going when we had nothing....especially whenever we had to go ‘down the lane’.”

With some of the people in the area unable to attend the final in Celtic Park, it gave them a chance to get a glimpse and a feel of the cup.

“It’s about the people who were there to support us, through thick and thin. Some of the people have went through operations and were not able to the games but were overjoyed with the team winning the championship.”