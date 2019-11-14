Derry City FC Season Review Night 2019

Derry CIty had a great 2019 - and the task now is to build on that season and to keep forging ahead.

Monday evening's Season Review 2019 for season ticket holders was held at the Magee University Lecture Theatre and proved to be a most interesting event.

Declan Devine and his backroom team engaged with supporters in a question and answer session, and gave an insight into not just how things had panned out last season, but also their thoughts on the 2020 campaign.

Having secured fourth place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, City qualified for the Europa League.

But success also brings rising expectations and the gulf between City and the likes of Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers in terms of financial clout still exists.

However, there are good grounds for optimism for the times ahead, and the development of the youth system - with teams playing in FAI under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19 leagues augurs well for the future.

“We had a very good turn-out, considering the weather,” commented club PRO, Lawrence Moore.

