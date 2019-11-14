Draperstown Celtic hoping for strong roots

On Sunday, Draperstown Celtic were delighted to welcome 14 new coaches into our ranks when they completed the Grassroots Introduction To Coaching award in the town.

The extra coaches will mean we can have extra teams at various younger levels and that's what it’s all about after all, more kids playing more football. We would like to thank the coaches for volunteering their time for the club and we would like to thank Judith Watt from the IFA for taking the coaches through the course.

DCFC 2009s 1

Ballycastle Colts 0

Despite the weather conditions, the 2009s turned in their best performance of the season showing two very different sides to their game.

The first-half saw DC dominate the ball with each player being calm in possession and making the simple pass. Noah McDonnell was always a threat down the left and Shéa O'Hagan was solid in midfield. After building up from a goal kick the ball found its way to Patrick who played in Oisín McGuigan down the right hand side. Oisín beat his man, drove down the line and his cross turned shot found its way in to the net. Whenever Ballycastle threatened on the counter the DC defence of Shea Campbell, Ben and Pádraig snuffed out the danger while Oisin McKenna in goals made good saves when called upon.

In the second-half DC showed grit and determination to see out the result. There were nervy moments from corners but the lads managed to hold on. Shéa came close with an effort outside the box that was well saved by the Ballycastle goalkeeper. The effort put in by DC was epitomised by Shéa needing to come off as he'd run his legs off in midfield.

The result was well deserved in the end for DC after the effort put in by the players to improve in possession and the determination to see out the game. Man of the Match was Noah McDonnell who was impressive on the left wing and in holding midfield when called upon. Special thanks to the player and parents today for all their efforts and for braving the elements.

DC FC 0

Larne 8

A creditable performance in the NIBFA Cup against Larne FC who are a very good footballing side.

DC conceded four goals in each half.

All the players enjoyed good game time and enjoyed the experience of travelling on the bus together and especially playing on the Inver Park stadium, the surface was superb.

The DC boys will rest up now this weekend before resuming the league campaign next weekend away to Sion.

FDC Teams

The club once again had good representation at the IFA small sided games in Moyola and MUSA. Teams represented the club at 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 age groups and of course the now infamous DC Diamonds were in action again. Well done to all players who took part. Lots of fun was had and more skills were developed.