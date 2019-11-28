Contact

PEN PICS: Meet the St Mary's Magherafelt Rannafast Cup squad

St Mary's set to face neighbours in Saturday's showdown

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

St Mary's face their local rivals in Saturday's Rannafast Cup final (Bellaghy 2.00).

'The Convent' were 5-10 to 5-8 winners over Abbey CBS in the quarter-finals, setting them up for a semi-final clash with St Michael Enniskillen.

Despite the class of Diarmuid King, it was the greater overall balance of the St Mary's team that shone through.

Conchuir Johnston and Terry Devlin dovetailed perfectly in the full-forward line and it was 1-3 from Devlin that helped them into an interval lead.

Johnston and Devlin added goals in the second-half to seal their win, on a 3-10 to 3-8 margin.

 - Semi final report

 - Interview with John McElholm and Johnny McGurk

St Mary's Magherafelt squad
Jamie Wilson - Loup
Michael-Oscar Devlin - Cookstown
Benen Kelly - Cargin
Conall Heron - Magherafelt
Simon Matterson - Desertmartin
Niall Rafferty - Lavey
Diarmuid Mulholland - Newbridge
Peter Loughran - Rock
Oran O’Kane - Desertmartin
Eoin Doyle - Castledawson
Aidan Young - Newbridge
Sean McAuley - Creggan
Michael Murray - Creggan
Cahir Quinn - Magherafelt
Tiarnán McOscar - Castledawson
Oisin McGurk - Lavey
James Gribben - Newbridge
Ruairi Forbes - Ballinderry
Ronan Mawhinney - Bellaghy
Niall O’Donnell - Ballinderry
John Lavery - Magherafelt
Ronan Walls - Magherafelt
Eoin McEvoy - Magherafelt
Ryan McEldowney - Desertmartin
Daniel Kelly - Bellaghy
Ciaran McKenna - Swatragh
Terry Devlin - Cookstown
Callum Campbell - Magherafelt
Eunan Crozier - Ballinderry
Tom Shivers - Cargin
Conhuir Johnson - Cargin
Lorcan Convery - Greenlough

