PEN PICS: Meet the St Mary's Magherafelt Rannafast Cup squad

St Mary's face their local rivals in Saturday's Rannafast Cup final (Bellaghy 2.00).

'The Convent' were 5-10 to 5-8 winners over Abbey CBS in the quarter-finals, setting them up for a semi-final clash with St Michael Enniskillen.

Despite the class of Diarmuid King, it was the greater overall balance of the St Mary's team that shone through.

Conchuir Johnston and Terry Devlin dovetailed perfectly in the full-forward line and it was 1-3 from Devlin that helped them into an interval lead.

Johnston and Devlin added goals in the second-half to seal their win, on a 3-10 to 3-8 margin.

St Mary's Magherafelt squad

Jamie Wilson - Loup

Michael-Oscar Devlin - Cookstown

Benen Kelly - Cargin

Conall Heron - Magherafelt

Simon Matterson - Desertmartin

Niall Rafferty - Lavey

Diarmuid Mulholland - Newbridge

Peter Loughran - Rock

Oran O’Kane - Desertmartin

Eoin Doyle - Castledawson

Aidan Young - Newbridge

Sean McAuley - Creggan

Michael Murray - Creggan

Cahir Quinn - Magherafelt

Tiarnán McOscar - Castledawson

Oisin McGurk - Lavey

James Gribben - Newbridge

Ruairi Forbes - Ballinderry

Ronan Mawhinney - Bellaghy

Niall O’Donnell - Ballinderry

John Lavery - Magherafelt

Ronan Walls - Magherafelt

Eoin McEvoy - Magherafelt

Ryan McEldowney - Desertmartin

Daniel Kelly - Bellaghy

Ciaran McKenna - Swatragh

Terry Devlin - Cookstown

Callum Campbell - Magherafelt

Eunan Crozier - Ballinderry

Tom Shivers - Cargin

Conhuir Johnson - Cargin

Lorcan Convery - Greenlough