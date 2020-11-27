FEATURE: St Mary's helping to keep the fun alive for children

At St Mary’s Primary School Greenlough, pupils strive to live out their school motto ‘Be the Best You Can Be’ on a daily basis.

The school, like all schools, has faced a number of challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, pupils continue to be given the opportunity to explore and develop in a range of fun and interactive activities.

School Principal Mr Martin Meehan praised everyone's efforts in recent months.

“Each class is safe in their protective bubble and staff members have been working hard to implement a number of mindfulness programmes, whilst ensuring all children continue to access all areas of the school curriculum in a fun and interactive manner.

“We encourage our pupils to be inquisitive and explore all aspects of life.”

St Mary’s Primary School adopts a holistic approach to education encouraging pupils to engage in a myriad of activities both inside and outside the classroom.

So far this year the foundation stage children at St Mary’s have experienced a range of structured play sessions and visited Portglenone forest to support their learning.

Key stage one pupils have stepped back in time and experienced life at St Mary’s in the year 1900.

Whilst key stage two pupils have taken specific leadership roles such as house captains, Prefects, Sports Captains and ICT & Music Leaders.

Despite the challenges this year, the school has embraced change and has weekly virtual assemblies where the children come together, from the safety of their classrooms, to support each other and celebrate success in all areas.

“Although we can’t come together in the school hall each week, we can come together virtually and celebrate the children’s success in all areas of school life,” said Mr Meehan.

“All our children flourish in different areas and it is our responsibility to nurture their social, emotional and academic development.”

St Mary’s continues to work alongside all community groups to give their children a sense of identity whilst ensuring the school, parents and community continue to work together, particularly during these challenging times.

The school looks forward to a range of fun activities during the festive season including a live video call from Santa!