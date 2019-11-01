Welcome to Reilly Motors Ltd

Contact
Established in 1983 and based just outside Derry on the A6 to Belfast road, Reilly Motors are a second generation family-run business stocking over 50 used cars.
In our 30+ years in the trade, we have built a strong customer base with lots of returning and repeat customers.
We pride ourselves on looking after the customer, the quality of vehicles we supply and not forgetting our competitive pricing!We offer a wide range of manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Ford, KIA, Seat, Skoda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo. If we don’t stock it we can always source it. NI, UK and Ireland delivery available to your door. Reilly Motors offer in house vehicle servicing, valeting, bodywork repairs and MOT checks.Finance available with optional deposit, HP & PCP, VAT assist options for commercial vehicles. Get in touch today for a quote.
(Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Young people from both sides of the border pictured with representatives from the Nerve Centre and Co-operation Ireland at the recent Youth Voices of Brexit event.
Slaughtneil cruised to victory over Middleton in Saturday's AIB Ulster Club Senior Hurling Championship semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.