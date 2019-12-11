Gallery: Local boxers star as county finals come to an end

The Ulster 9-County Finals came to a successful end at the weekend with some big local winners picking up some significant wins to prove that the talent in Derry remains as strong and ambitious as ever.

The event ran over the last two weekends in Shantallow Community Centre, with the best from Derry, Donegal and beyond coming together in what was a feast of youth boxing. There were some notable local highlights from finals day.

The Boy 1 41.5 kgs was arguably the best contest of the day as Joe Cunningham from St. Joseph's lost 3-2 to Conan Kearney from Clonmany. This was an excellent contest with both boys showing their range of skills and based on this performance both have a bright future ahead of them. Both boxers will travel to Dublin in the future and are backed to be future All-Ireland champions.

In the Boy 2 37kgs final, Kyle Sharkey of St. Joseph's lost at the end of a very good contest with Aodhan Scott from Glengormley.

This was pretty even going into the last round with nothing to separate the two boxers but unfortunately the young St. Joseph's man got tired in the final round and his opponent was able to get the win.

In the Boy 3 42 kilos final, young Fionn Duffy, also from St. Joseph's boxed an excellent contest against Shea McAleer from Omagh Boxing Academy.

Young Fionn produced a great display of boxing to emerge as a 5-0 winner to add to his ever-growing reputation. It was successful showing overall from St. Joseph's as Aoife O'Hagan also won the Girl 1 45kgs event.

In the Boy 3 42 kgs final, Oakleaf's Sean Devenney defeated Oisin McCann from St. Paul's in Belfast. McCann is the current Irish Schoolboys champion so this was a huge display from young Devenney who really turned on the style to emerge as a deserved winner.

This event was again supported by a great crowd of local boxing fans in what is expected to be the last event of its kind before the planned revamp of the centre.

There was over 100 contests in all over the two weekends and it was a tremendous success overall. Well done to everyone involved.