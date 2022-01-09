WATCH: 'We're going to enjoy the hell out of this for the next few days'

An overjoyed Ryan Lynch said he was the 'proudest man in Banagher' after guiding his side to their first ever Ulster IHC title on Saturday.
Darragh McCloskey became the first Derry man to lift the trophy in its history, and a passionate Lynch recognised his players' achievement, as well as paying tribute to stalwart Oisín McCloskey, who missed out on the final through suspension.
"The match is over, the trophy is on the bus, and you're all very welcome back to Feeny," he concluded.
