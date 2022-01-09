Search

09 Jan 2022

WATCH: 'We're going to enjoy the hell out of this for the next few days'

An exuberant Ryan Lynch said he was the 'proudest man in Banagher' after yesterday's Ulster final win,

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

An overjoyed Ryan Lynch said he was the 'proudest man in Banagher' after guiding his side to their first ever Ulster IHC title on Saturday.

Darragh McCloskey became the first Derry man to lift the trophy in its history, and a passionate Lynch recognised his players' achievement, as well as paying tribute to stalwart Oisín McCloskey, who missed out on the final through suspension.

"The match is over, the trophy is on the bus, and you're all very welcome back to Feeny," he concluded.

WATCH: Banagher legends give their thoughts on today's Ulster IHC final

The club men were speaking as the players prepared to head off to Healy Park this morning.

Goals from Lynch and McGilligan seal historic Ulster title for Banagher

The Derry champions defeated Lisbellaw in Omagh this afternoon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media