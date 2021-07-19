WATCH: 'To see all these wains playing here today, my heart is jumping out with joy'

It has been a long, long wait - over 20 years in fact, but Doire Trasna finally has a home to call its own.
The sun was shining down on Pearses' own 'Field of Dreams' today as the club opened its gates for the first time for a summer Cul Camp which featured over 100 youngsters from the city.
It is a culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice and frustration, but the Waterside club finally a base of its own.
Club Chairman Thomas McNaught explains just what it means to the club.
