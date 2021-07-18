WATCH: See the goals which won the Terry Kelly Cup for Foyle Harps

Foyle Harps 2
Top of the Hill Celtic 0
Foyle Harps are on the verge of an unprecedented treble in the D&D’s centenary year after they added the Terry Kelly Cup to their collection.
Second half goals from Stephen Duffy and Benny McFadden sealed a deserved win for Harps, who are now hoping to add the league title to their collection next Sunday.
After a quiet first half, the goal the game needed came on 52 minutes when Calvin McCallion’s free kick from 20 yards deflected into the path of Ryan Doherty, whose snapshot from close range came off the underside of the bar. The ball bounced back to Doherty who managed to steer it onto the head of Stephen Duffy who instinctively headed it over Martin and into the net for 1-0.
The game was finally ended in added time. Substitute Dean Brown got a run on full back Ben Knox, who produced a tired challenge to bring the Harps man down, giving referee Mark McGarrigle in easy decision in pointing to the spot. Benny McFadden stepped up to fire the spot kick past Martin to seal a deserving win for Harps who are now two games from an incredible treble.
