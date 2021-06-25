WATCH: Professor Siobhán O’Neill helps launch new Sport Academy

St Colmcille’s PS Claudy launched their new Sports Academy on Friday.
Past pupil Siobhán O’Neill, now a Professor and champion in Mental Health, was in attendance.
She have her thoughts to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.
More News
Alderman Maurice Devenney, the new chairperson of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.