WATCH: Helicopter brings Covid vaccines for over 70s on Ireland's most isolated inhabited island

Oldest islanders on Tory Island, nine miles off the Donegal coast, are first to be vaccinated

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE National Ambulance Service in conjunction with HSE Public Health Nursing and Dr Whealtey O'Neill has facilitated the vaccination of people aged over 70 on Tory Island, nine miles off the Donegal coast. 

The first and the oldest Islanders on Tory to be vaccinated  were William Duggan, aged 88 years and Mary Diver aged 88 years.

William stated: "I'm delighted to receive the Covid vaccine and I urge everyone who is offered this vaccine to take it."

Sheila Sweeney, Public Health Nurse, who facilitated on the day, said: "This is a great day for Tory and we are happy to be able to facilitate the administration of the vaccine to those vulnerable residents on the island."

Dr Therese Wheatley O 'Neill, GP for Tory Island, commented: "We are delighted to give the vaccine to those over 70 on Tory Island today as it will protect them from the virus and its effects."

John Joe McGowan,  Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer- Operations - North West, who administered the vaccine, said: "On behalf of the National Ambulance Service we continue to assist with roll out of the vaccine to those communities that are hard to reach."

The vaccination on Tory was a collaborative approach in conjunction with the GP, National Ambulance Service and Public Health Nursing Service.

Those vaccinated on the Island received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

It is planned to vaccinate the remaining residents on the island in the coming weeks in line with the government's programme to deliver the vaccine according to the allocation list for priority groups.

