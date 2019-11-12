WATCH: Derry's Nadine confirmed for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Contact
The line-up of this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed.
This year Derry's very own Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud will be joined by reality television personality Caitlyn Jenner, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and retired footballer Ian Wright.
The line-up also includes retired rugby player James Haskell, ex-EastEnders actor Jacqueline Jossa and comedian Andrew Maxwell.
Also joining the show are DJs Adele Roberts (Radio 1) and Roman Kemp (Capital FM), along with Myles Stephenson, who won The X Factor in 2017 with his band Rak-Su.
