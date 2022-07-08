WATCH: Camera man takes a tumble at County Derry summer camp

A County Derry summer camp were treated to some slapstick comedy this afternoon as a TV film crew fell foul of some tricky underfoot conditions.
St Canice's Dungiven had welcomed a UTV broadcast team to the GAA club to carry out filming in the build-up to tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC semi final clash between Derry and Galway at Croke Park.
Like all good professionals though, he picked himself up and performed 'Take 2', nailing it on the second occasion with an Alan Shearer-esque celebration for good measure.
Derry will be hoping their players are able to keep their footing in better fashion tomorrow evening in Croke Park.
