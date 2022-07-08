Search

08 Jul 2022

WATCH: Camera man takes a tumble at County Derry summer camp

St Canice's Dungiven were hosting a UTV team as part of the build-up to Derry v Galway tomorrow.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

08 Jul 2022 4:43 PM

A County Derry summer camp were treated to some slapstick comedy this afternoon as a TV film crew fell foul of some tricky underfoot conditions.

St Canice's Dungiven had welcomed a UTV broadcast team to the GAA club to carry out filming in the build-up to tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC semi final clash between Derry and Galway at Croke Park.

LIVE BLOG: DERRY v GALWAY

All the build-up, LIVE updates and reaction from Saturday's All-Ireland semi final.

Like all good professionals though, he picked himself up and performed 'Take 2', nailing it on the second occasion with an Alan Shearer-esque celebration for good measure.

Derry will be hoping their players are able to keep their footing in better fashion tomorrow evening in Croke Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media