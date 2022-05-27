Search

27 May 2022

WATCH: County Derry man pens hilarious Ulster final song

The Oakleafers take on Donegal in Clones on Sunday.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

27 May 2022 11:26 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry singer-songwriter has been inspired to put pen to paper in honour of the county's senior football heroes who take on Donegal in this weekend's Ulster SFC Final.

Pearse Óg McKeever, from Eglinton, says the words have been floating around in his head for a while now.

"I wrote the song this last week or so, but I'd had it in my head and I was waiting until Derry did half good," he told Derry Now.

"This past few years you've had the likes of Jimmy's Winning Matches, the Tyrone song last year, and I'd wished we could have had something about Derry.

"But you have to have them doing well. I had a few things in my head and I said if we beat Monaghan, I'll go ahead and put it down on paper then."

The 26-year-old has been performing since he was 18, playing in bars around Derry City and the north of the county, and is confident of a strong Derry performance on Sunday.

"We're not underdogs anymore," he said.

"The first two games we might have had the element of surprise, but I think we can go and do it. We're strong, we're fit and if we can get an early lead we'll do well."

Not afraid to play on the edge with some of the lyrics, he admits to being a little nervous at the reaction of one particular player.

"I was a wee bit nervous about Ciaran McFaul, but it's only words," he said.

"I'd rather he was there than be singing about him not being there!"

Derry fans will be hoping to be singing that catchy 'Rorrrry Gallagher' refrain long into the summer months.

ULSTER SFC: Former Derry 'keeper reflects on Ulster '98 success

Eoin McCloskey recalls his recovery from a serious injury during his early career.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media