WATCH: County Derry man pens hilarious Ulster final song

A County Derry singer-songwriter has been inspired to put pen to paper in honour of the county's senior football heroes who take on Donegal in this weekend's Ulster SFC Final.

Pearse Óg McKeever, from Eglinton, says the words have been floating around in his head for a while now.

"I wrote the song this last week or so, but I'd had it in my head and I was waiting until Derry did half good," he told Derry Now.

"This past few years you've had the likes of Jimmy's Winning Matches, the Tyrone song last year, and I'd wished we could have had something about Derry.

"But you have to have them doing well. I had a few things in my head and I said if we beat Monaghan, I'll go ahead and put it down on paper then."

The 26-year-old has been performing since he was 18, playing in bars around Derry City and the north of the county, and is confident of a strong Derry performance on Sunday.

"We're not underdogs anymore," he said.

"The first two games we might have had the element of surprise, but I think we can go and do it. We're strong, we're fit and if we can get an early lead we'll do well."

Not afraid to play on the edge with some of the lyrics, he admits to being a little nervous at the reaction of one particular player.

"I was a wee bit nervous about Ciaran McFaul, but it's only words," he said.

"I'd rather he was there than be singing about him not being there!"

Derry fans will be hoping to be singing that catchy 'Rorrrry Gallagher' refrain long into the summer months.