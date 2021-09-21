Derry teenager through to Junior Eurovision semi-final

A County Derry pupil is in with a chance of representing Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in France after reaching the semi final stage of the Irish competition at the weekend.

Cora Harkin, a pupil at Loreto College, Coleraine, wowed judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Fiachra Ó Braonáin, as well as guest judge Brian Kennedy during the semi final on Sunday evening.

The Derry girl performed a Irish language version of 'Catch Me If You Can' by Walking On Cars, with the judges suitably enough impressed to send her through to the penultimate round.

“Cora, you hit every note. I can see you doing this full time, selling records, doing gigs and travelling round the world,” said Niamh Ní Chróinín after the performance.

Cora during her performance. Pic: TG4

Brian Kennedy said the Year 10 pupil's voice was 'both beautiful and strong', while Fiachra Ó Braonáin said she looked very natural on stage.

“It's clear you have plenty of confidence on the stage. There is a control in your voice and in the way you put the song across,” he said.

On her Facebook page, Cora thanked everyone for their support and praised the standard of all the acts.

“Thanks a million guys for all the support. Delighted to have got through to the next round! All the acts were amazing. See you in the semi final,” she said.

Loreto College also took to Facebook to congratulate Cora on making the semi final.

“Massive congratulations to Cora Harkin (Year 10) who has won through to the semi-finals of TG4 Junior Eurovision,” they said.

“Cora’s performances tonight were absolutely wonderful. Everyone in Loreto is so proud of you.”

The semi final of Ireland's Junior Eurovision competition will be aired on TG4 on October 10, 2021.