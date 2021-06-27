WATCH: BBC2 presents: Derry - Something Else (1980)

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us back in time to 1980, featuring a TV show produced by the BBC and targeted at the youth audience.
It gave young unknown local presenters a freeform to discuss contemporary concerns to young people, while interspersed with performances by up-and-coming new bands.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.