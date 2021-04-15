WATCH: Granddaughter of Derry woman murdered in London hoping to find long-lost relatives

Contact
The family of a Derry woman murdered in London 67 years ago is trying to find relatives who may still be living.
Ellen Carlin left her home town in 1946 when she was 20-years-old for a new life in England.
However, tragically, she was murdered in 1954.
