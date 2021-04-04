Contact

WATCH: Old archive footage of Derry (1965)

#SpotlightSunday this week features numerous streets and landmarks within Derry in 1965, some of which are not there today.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

#SpotlightSunday this week features numerous streets and landmarks within Derry in 1965, some of which no longer exist.

Some of the streets and landmarks included in the amazing footage are Bishop Street Without, Long Tower Street, Henrietta Street, Howard Street, Nailors Row, Rev. George Walker Memorial Pillar, St Columba's Well, Westland Street and Londonderry Corporation.

Within the footage we see the ongoing construction work on the Rossville Flats, once a landmark in Derry's Bogside, which housed 178 families and were first occupied the following year (1966). 

Video: Lee McDaid

#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow #Derry

