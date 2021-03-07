WATCH: Radharc team visit Derry in 1964 but show not aired for 25 years by RTE

Contact
#SpotlightSunday this week takes us back to a documentary filmed in Derry during 1964 but not aired for 25 years by RTE
The Radharc team visited Derry in the summer of 1964 to look at accusations of discrimination against the Catholic population in housing and political representation.
The programme was deemed too sensitive to be broadcast in 1964 and it would be 25 years later before it was shown on RTÉ.
For one of the first times the programme was presented by a lay person Patrick Cunningham, a young UCD graduate.
Interviewed for the programme are Frank McCauley of the Catholic Registration Association, Eddie McAteer and James Doherty of the Nationalist Party, Paddy Friel, a school teacher (father of playwright Brian Friel), and Dr Jim McCabe of the Hospitals Appointments Board. It would be 25 years before the programme was broadcast.
Explaining this Joe Dunn wrote, “The programme was edited and being prepared for transmission by the end of ’64.
But very early in the new year word came from the programme controller to say that he would prefer not to broadcast it.
The reason given was that it would be inopportune to show it when the Taoiseach was meeting the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland for the first time.”
He finished the article by saying, “And if anyone is surprised that no Unionist is interviewed in the programme, then I should perhaps point out that we could not persuade any Unionist to participate!”
#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow #Derry
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The programme was deemed too sensitive to be broadcast in 1964 and it would be 25 years later before it was shown on RTÉ.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.