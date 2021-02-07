WATCH: Lumiere Light Show Derry (2013)

Almost 180,000 people visited Derry to see Lumiere, a giant light show that captivated the festival atmosphere, during the City of Culture event.

The city was transformed with 17 light sculptures and other installations across buildings for four nights.

The city had already enjoyed welcoming thousands of visitors that year, hosting events like The Turner Prize and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Did you attend and what are your memories? We would love to hear them.

Video: Patrick Downey

