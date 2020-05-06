WATCH: County Derry family take part in virtual Scór

Contact
WATCH: The McIlvar family from Glenullin are just one group who have been taking part in the GAA's Online Scór initiative since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force.
Sisters Mairead and Niamh, along with their mother Roisín performed a version of 'Lovely Derry on the Banks of the Foyle' as part of Virtual Scór's 'County Weekend'.
Scór is the aspect of the GAA that focuses on culture, and decided to run the virtual initiative when it became clear that the usual competitions were going to be impossible after the coronavirus outbreak.
The organisation are keen to stress this is not a competition and are encouraging everyone to take part, with the normal age divisions being waived in favour of families singing and performing together.
More information can be found on the Scór Oifigiúil (Official Scór) Facebook page.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.