WATCH: County Derry family take part in virtual Scór

WATCH: The McIlvar family from Glenullin are just one group who have been taking part in the GAA's Online Scór initiative since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

Sisters Mairead and Niamh, along with their mother Roisín performed a version of 'Lovely Derry on the Banks of the Foyle' as part of Virtual Scór's 'County Weekend'.

Scór is the aspect of the GAA that focuses on culture, and decided to run the virtual initiative when it became clear that the usual competitions were going to be impossible after the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisation are keen to stress this is not a competition and are encouraging everyone to take part, with the normal age divisions being waived in favour of families singing and performing together.

More information can be found on the Scór Oifigiúil (Official Scór) Facebook page.