WATCH: County Derry School staff show their musical prowess

WATCH: Staff at a County Derry school have used their Easter break to stretch their vocal chords and raise their students' spirits.

Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt posted the video on their Facebook page yesterday morning, showing them performing a stirring rendition of Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me' to welcome their pupils back to remote learning.

The video was recorded in keeping with social distancing regulations before being synced together to form the finished article - with some staff taking the opportunity to show off their extra-curricular skills!

Have a look for yourself...