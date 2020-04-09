WATCH: Ballinascreen defeat Bellaghy to land 2005 minor title

After locking horns all the way up through their underage careers, the players of Bellaghy and Ballinascreen met in the 2005 minor final. After playing second fiddle since U12, it was 'Screen who took the title.

