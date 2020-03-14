WATCH: Derry City crowned Irish Cup Champions 1964

Contact
Derry City won their first Irish Cup in 1949 and again in 1954 and 1964. They also won the Gold Cup in 1964.
The victory in 1964 saw City get their first taste of European football when they played Steaua Bucharest in the 1964-65 Cup Winners Cup, where they lost 5-0 on aggregate.
It was a purple patch for the Brandywell side though as they followed up the Irish Cup and Gold Cup of 1964 by winning the Irish Football League in 1965.
