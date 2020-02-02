WATCH: Jonny Brooks wows judges on The Voice UK

A young Derry man has progressed to the next round of The Voice after wowing two of the judges on last night's episode of the 2020 series.

Jonny Brooks, who hails from Castledawson, was put forward for this year's competition by his mum.

The 28-year-old's version of Van Morrison's 'Sweet Thing' prompted both Olly Murs and Tom Jones to turn their chairs.

Following the performance Tom Jones commented that Jonny captured the room and it was not easy to do with that song.

In the end Jonny opted to join Team Tom.

Taking to Twitter following the decision, Tom Jones commented, "Every team needs a voice like @BrooksFresh! Authentic, soulful and raw!

"That was very special. I am over the moon, Jonny is joining #TeamTom.

Jonny, of course, joined fellow county girl Brooke Scullion who progressed to the knockout stages during the opening week of the competition.

The 20-year-old's version of Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises' captured the hearts of all four of the judges.

She eventually opted to join the team of American singer songwriter Meghan Trainor.

Interestingly, when Derry reached their first ever All-Ireland Senior football final in 1958 Brooke's grandad, Patsy McLarnon, played right full-back whilst Jonny's grandad, Roddy Gribben, was the teams player/manager!

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and will be seen fighting over the best acts.

After the auditions comes the battles where the coaches reduce their teams by half but, with the opportunity to steal one act each from another coach, they will take six through per team to the Knockouts.

If they successfully get through they will earn a place in the live shows where the public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice 2020.